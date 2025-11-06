Bafana Bafana legend picks his preferred man to take over after Hugo Broos retires and backs his choice by asserting 'he is someone that can be trusted'
Broos leaving Bafana
Hugo Broos has confirmed that he is set to step down from his role as Bafana Bafana coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he retires from coaching.
That will mark the end of his five-year tenure in charge of the South Africa national team.
The Belgian tactician, who took over in 2021, has overseen a period of steady progress, reinventing Bafana as a highly competitive team in Africa.
His planned departure will open the door for SAFA to begin identifying a successor who can build on the foundations Broos has laid.
Bafana's 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender Mark Fish has named the man he prefers to take over from Broos.
Fish picks his man
“We can’t underestimate the importance of what Helman [Mkhalele] has done alongside Broos,” Fish said as per Sowetan Live.
“We’ve seen the success of the team, and Helman has been a key part of that. Why not give him a chance? Our junior national teams are qualifying for World Cups, so we finally have some continuity in our football. Why not have that at the highest level of the national team?
“The suggestion about upgrading [coaching badges] is something Helman will need to take seriously. He knows the players, and he’s done a phenomenal job as a link between the players and Broos. He’s someone that can be trusted.”
Bafana bar set very high by Broos
Broos has already advocated for Mkhalele to take over from him when he leaves, saying the former Bafana midfielder thinks like him 95% of the time.
However, whoever succeeds the former Cameroon coach finds a high bar set by the Belgian during his tenure at the helm of South Africa.
Notable achievements by Broos include winning a bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON and qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after many years of Bafana struggling to return to the global stage.
South Africa have not lost a match on the field of play since the last AFCON edition, the longest unbeaten run by the team.
That makes expectations high on the coach who will be appointed by SAFA, as he would also want to become the longest-serving Bafana coach, a record currently held by Broos.
If Bafana win the 2025 AFCON like the class of 1996, that would make it worse for the incoming coach in his bid to at least match his predecessor.
What comes next?
There is an impediment that could prevent Mkhalele from becoming Bafana head after Broos leaves.
The former South Africa international currently holds a CAF B license, which does not meet the continental football mother body's requirements for national team coaches.
He would need to enrol for a CAF A coaching license course to be eligible to take charge of the Bafana, and pursuing this badge would mark a crucial step in his coaching journey and potential leadership of the national team
CAF regulations stipulate that only coaches with a CAF A or Pro License can lead senior men’s national sides.