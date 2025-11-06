Bafana Bafana legend picks his preferred man to take over after Hugo Broos retires and backs his choice by asserting 'he is someone that can be trusted'

Hugo Broos has confirmed that he is set to step down from his role as Bafana Bafana coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as he retires from coaching.

That will mark the end of his five-year tenure in charge of the South Africa national team.

The Belgian tactician, who took over in 2021, has overseen a period of steady progress, reinventing Bafana as a highly competitive team in Africa.

His planned departure will open the door for SAFA to begin identifying a successor who can build on the foundations Broos has laid.

Bafana's 1996 Africa Cup of Nations-winning defender Mark Fish has named the man he prefers to take over from Broos.