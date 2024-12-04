Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy salivates on Carling Knockout incentives - 'I wish I was still playing'

BackpageSeth WillisBafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy salivates on Carling Knockout incentives - 'I wish I was still playing'Knockout CupMamelodi Sundowns FCMagesi FCMarumo Gallants vs Magesi FCMarumo GallantsPremier Soccer LeagueB. McCarthyThe former Manchester United strikers' coach is adamant the prizes in the annual competitions are enough motivation for players.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThere has been a massive cash injection in SA footballPlayers are getting massive rewards Benni on the lucrative incentives Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱