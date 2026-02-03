Bafana Bafana international and Kaizer Chiefs defender's brother joins Amakhosi camp after impressing at Cape Town Spurs

Cape Town Spurs are known for their eye for top talent, and the most recent is Emile Dortley, who is the younger brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley.

The 16-year-old was part of the Cape Town Spurs team that took part in the 2025 Bayview Youth Tournament.

The teenager was named the Player of the Tournament owing to his displays, including scoring in the final against Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town.