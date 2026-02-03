Bafana Bafana international and Kaizer Chiefs defender's brother joins Amakhosi camp after impressing at Cape Town Spurs
Youngster impresses for Spurs!
Cape Town Spurs are known for their eye for top talent, and the most recent is Emile Dortley, who is the younger brother of Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley.
The 16-year-old was part of the Cape Town Spurs team that took part in the 2025 Bayview Youth Tournament.
The teenager was named the Player of the Tournament owing to his displays, including scoring in the final against Antalyaspor JPM Cape Town.
Chiefs set to sign Emile!
The Bafana Bafana international might now have a chance to see his brother develop, and potentially play with him for the senior team in future.
"Rushwin's brother, Emile Dortley, is part of the Chiefs academy side that is preparing for the 2026 GDL season," GOAL's
Austin Ditlhobolo confirmed.
"The 16-year-old is a promising defender in the mould of Bafana Bafana international Rushwin, having also been nurtured in the Cape Town Spurs academy.
"Emile is a left-footed player who can operate as a Central Defender and Left-Back. He was named Player of the Tournament after inspiring Cape Town Spurs to 2025 Bayview Youth Tournament glory," he concluded.
What reports from Naturena are saying
Neither Chiefs nor the youngsters' representatives have commented on the new deal. However, a source from the club confirmed the deal is close.
"The Glamour Boys' technical team is impressed with the player, and a deal is imminent. The player has been assessed," A source from the club told GOAL.
Another DNA in Chiefs team?
Recently, the club's Sporting Director attributed the success the team is having to the youngsters who have been promoted. It explains why Emile has a future with the Glamour Boys.
“For us as a club, it’s extremely important to have a high percentage of our academy graduates featuring. It fosters our plan of sustainability. These players carry the club’s DNA and an in-depth understanding of the philosophy and culture,” he told the media in a recent interview.
“You know, our young graduates always have a very tight connection with our fan base, with an in-depth understanding of the team’s philosophy and culture. And it’s a conscious decision and strategy we’ve implemented as we look to build a team for the future.
“We look forward to producing many more products from the KC Youth Academy. Being in the first team ranks, playing their trade in the PSL, whether it be with other teams, and, of course, being directed in our sales of players overseas, wanting to open that international market for our youth players,” Motaung Jr. concluded.