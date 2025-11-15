'Bafana Bafana have won without Kaizer Chiefs players and Thembinkosi Lorch! Well done by Sipho Mbule, but Tshepang Moremi can improve; South Africa are not strong; give them Spain or Argentina and see; Sipho Chaine and Ronwen Williams will embarrass us in the World Cup' - Fans

In what is a perfect preparation for the AFCON showdown, Bafana claimed a 3-1 friendly win over Chipolopolo on Saturday.

South Africa are building up for what is considered one of the tough groups; they are in the same pool with record champions Egypt and COSAFA rivals Angola and Zimbabwe.

What could be more encouraging for Broos is Mbule's performance. The Orlando Pirates' star provided two assists in a game in which he really made his presence felt. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star could offer reliable services for his coach, given that Themba Zwane might not be fully fit for the finals in Morocco.

After the win against the former African champions, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.

