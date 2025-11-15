+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mohau Nkota, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'Bafana Bafana have won without Kaizer Chiefs players and Thembinkosi Lorch! Well done by Sipho Mbule, but Tshepang Moremi can improve; South Africa are not strong; give them Spain or Argentina and see; Sipho Chaine and Ronwen Williams will embarrass us in the World Cup' - Fans

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals draw closer, Bafana Bafana managed a morale-boosting victory against Zambia during a friendly match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. South Africa's win comes just days after head coach Hugo Broos found himself in yet another storm following his player selection. The Belgian overlooked in-form Thembinkosi Lorch and Amakhosi stars who have been brilliant in the season, but the win is set to cushion him from the pressure he has been dealing with.

In what is a perfect preparation for the AFCON showdown, Bafana claimed a 3-1 friendly win over Chipolopolo on Saturday.

South Africa are building up for what is considered one of the tough groups; they are in the same pool with record champions Egypt and COSAFA rivals Angola and Zimbabwe.

What could be more encouraging for Broos is Mbule's performance. The Orlando Pirates' star provided two assists in a game in which he really made his presence felt. The former Mamelodi Sundowns star could offer reliable services for his coach, given that Themba Zwane might not be fully fit for the finals in Morocco. 

After the win against the former African champions, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad AC, November 2025Backpage

    Bafana win without Amakhosi stars and Lorch

    Without Lorch and Kaizer Chiefs players, Hugo Broos was attacked and criticised for his selection - Who Won who Lost ?

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Well done, Mbule

    Some of these overseas players are not used to South African football; their teammates overseas play donkey football. Well done to Mbule; he tried playing faster today. As for Moremi, I believe he can improve, but he played well - Keed KB

  • Oswin Appollis, South AfricaBackpagepix

    Dignity restored

    To coach Hugo Broos, coach Helman "Midnight Express" Mkhalele, the technical team, and lastly to the super athletes, our dignity has been restored. One brick at a time, we are well on our way to conquer Africa - Neo Jnr

  • Bafana Bafana, South AfricaBackpage

    SA not strong!

    This team is not strong. Give them Spain or Argentina, and you will see they are weak - Mvuleni Nkomo

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Petersen should replace Gross

    Now we need Broos to see that Peterson should replace Goss as third-choice goalkeeper - Jackson Memane

  • Ronwen Williams, South Africa, October 2025Backpage

    Williams and Chaine will embarrass Mzansi

    Let's be honest, we can't go with Williams and Sipho Chaine in the World Cup ... they'll embarrass us against Mbappe - Lungelo Mlavo King

  • Mohau Nkota, South AfricaBackpagepix

    Bucs' stars pulling strings

    Pirates and former Pirates players pulling the strings - Ntate Moketa Jbl

  • Sipho Chaine, Bafana Bafana, June 2025Backpagepix

    Chaine not ready to replace Williams

    Chaine will warm the bench for a long time in Bafana...he is not ready to replace Williams - Tebatxo Wale Buccaneer

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpage

    Commanding performance

    Mbule at Bafana is a different gravy, with two assists to silence Lamthuthu FC. A commanding performance; we are going to that AFCON to bring that AFCON home. The combination of Mokoena & Sithole is too defensive; against a low block, Mbatha should always play; he offers more - Guluva Guru

  • Oswin Appollis, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Overrated win?

    I take this win with a pinch of salt. Although there are positives to take from this game, if things continue like this, next time we’ll be celebrating results against Somalia and Djibouti - Last Numba