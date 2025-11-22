Bafana Bafana full-back and Orlando Pirates product Samukele Kabini scores as Molde FK sweep aside Brann and surge up Norway’s Eliteserien standings
Molde thrash Brann
Former TS Galaxy star Samukele Kabini made his mark in Norway, finding the back of the net as Molde FK cruised to a commanding 4‑0 victory over Brann on Saturday, 22 November.
The South African’s contribution proved vital in helping Molde secure maximum points, a result that lifted the club into eighth place on the Eliteserien standings. Brann, meanwhile, were left stranded in fourth, unable to close the gap on the leaders.
With 39 points collected from 29 matches, Molde’s emphatic win not only underlined their attacking intent but also showcased Kabini’s growing influence in European football.
Kabini’s historic signing
The left‑footed defender carries the unique distinction of being Molde’s very first South African signing, a move that not only marked a milestone for the club but also broadened its international identity. His arrival symbolised a new chapter in Molde’s recruitment strategy, bringing in talent from outside the traditional European pool.
Within the dressing room, he shares space with Alwande Roaldsøy, a player whose background reflects a blend of cultures; born to a South African mother and a Norwegian father. Roaldsøy’s heritage adds a fascinating local connection to the squad, reinforcing the sense of diversity and global reach that now defines Molde FK’s makeup.
- Molde FK
Catching the eye of Broos
While Kabini continues to make headlines with his performances at club level, his journey has also intersected with the national stage. The left‑back was included in the Bafana Bafana squad that achieved automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, finishing top of Group C in the qualifiers.
Although his time on the pitch was limited - featuring only once, in the crucial clash against Nigeria - his presence within the squad carried weight. Kabini’s role symbolised the collective spirit and depth of talent that underpinned South Africa’s campaign, with every player contributing to a united effort aimed at restoring pride in the national jersey.
- Molde FK
What comes next?
Kabini’s professional career may still be in its infancy, but his rise has been nothing short of remarkable. With Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos set to announce his preliminary squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, Kabini will be waiting anxiously to see if his name is included among the contenders.
Kabini’s ambitions may extend well beyond the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America representing the ultimate target. As South Africa prepares for its return to the global stage, the young defender will be aiming to position himself as part of that journey.