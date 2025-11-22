Bafana Bafana full-back and Orlando Pirates product Samukele Kabini scores as Molde FK sweep aside Brann and surge up Norway’s Eliteserien standings

Former TS Galaxy star Samukele Kabini made his mark in Norway, finding the back of the net as Molde FK cruised to a commanding 4‑0 victory over Brann on Saturday, 22 November.

The South African’s contribution proved vital in helping Molde secure maximum points, a result that lifted the club into eighth place on the Eliteserien standings. Brann, meanwhile, were left stranded in fourth, unable to close the gap on the leaders.

With 39 points collected from 29 matches, Molde’s emphatic win not only underlined their attacking intent but also showcased Kabini’s growing influence in European football.