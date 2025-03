The Glamour Boys have been taunted after failing to produce players to represent the country in the current international break.

Bafana Bafana went top of Group C on Friday evening after a comfortable 2-0 win over Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

In form Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams scored the goals.

The majority of South Africans loved the show, but some felt the Hugo Broos-led team should have scored more goals.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.