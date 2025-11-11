Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos warns players about 'little holiday' approach for Zambia friendly

Hugo Broos has made his expectations clear ahead of the friendly, aiming for a convincing performance and a maximum points haul. At the same time, he will be closely monitoring players such as Keletso Makgalwa and Masindi Nemtajela, assessing their readiness and potential for future competitions.

Makgalwa, currently on the books of Sekhukhune United, has been one of the names on fans’ lips, with many hoping he would earn a spot in the national team despite his rocky journey. While his start to the season may not have reflected top-level performance, he has finally caught the attention of Hugo Broos thanks to his resilience and his consistent willingness to show up for his team whenever given the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates midfielder Nemtajela, whose career has risen from humble beginnings to impressive heights in a remarkable period of time, will don the Mzansi colours to represent his country. His selection is a testament to his dedication, with all his hard work finally paying off.