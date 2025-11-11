Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos warns players about 'little holiday' approach for Zambia friendly
- Backpage
Broos’ expectations
Hugo Broos has made his expectations clear ahead of the friendly, aiming for a convincing performance and a maximum points haul. At the same time, he will be closely monitoring players such as Keletso Makgalwa and Masindi Nemtajela, assessing their readiness and potential for future competitions.
Makgalwa, currently on the books of Sekhukhune United, has been one of the names on fans’ lips, with many hoping he would earn a spot in the national team despite his rocky journey. While his start to the season may not have reflected top-level performance, he has finally caught the attention of Hugo Broos thanks to his resilience and his consistent willingness to show up for his team whenever given the opportunity.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates midfielder Nemtajela, whose career has risen from humble beginnings to impressive heights in a remarkable period of time, will don the Mzansi colours to represent his country. His selection is a testament to his dedication, with all his hard work finally paying off.
- Backpage
No time to relax
The 73-year-old coach is determined to take South Africa to greater heights, leaving no stone unturned—even in friendly matches. Speaking to the media on Monday, he emphasised that he expects nothing less than full focus from his players.
“We are one month before Afcon, and it won’t be a good thing to lose the game on Saturday. So, what I will ask from every player is to focus as we did in the World Cup qualifiers. This may not be a qualifier, but I will not accept it if players take this game as a little holiday ... I want to win,” Broos as per the Sowetan
- Backpage
Makgalwa and Nemtajela to prove they’re part of the squad’s long-term plans
Broos stated that he is giving the players a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove their worth, which could determine their place in his plans with AFCON looming.
“It’s also the last opportunity for me to see some players a little bit more in close range ... players like Makgalwa and Nemtajela. They have performed well for their clubs, and I think they deserve to be with us,” he added.
“Now it’s up to them to prove that they are at the right place here ... that they are players for the future who can help us.”
- Backpagepix
Can Bafana go all the way to claim the African crown
This encounter will be the perfect opportunity for Bafana Bafana to demonstrate their readiness and show they have what it takes to challenge for the AFCON title. They face a tough Group B lineup, including Egypt, and they will also have a score to settle with Zimbabwe. However, their first challenge will come against Angola.
Reaching the final stage remains a top priority, and Broos has made it clear that anything less would be disappointing. Hopes are high as the national team appears to have finally found their rhythm after past struggles.
The only path now is to build on previous progress, putting every player carefully selected by the coach under pressure to prove he made the right choices.