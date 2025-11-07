Bafana Bafana and ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane nominated for CAF 2025 Goal of the Year award
- Backpagepix
Nominated
Bafana Bafana midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane have been nominated for the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Goal of the Year award.
CAF has unveiled the nominees for the prestigious award, and supporters are once again getting the chance to help pick the winner. The South Africans are among the nominees in the list curated by a CAF Technical Panel.
The shortlist features 13 goals scored in CAF competitions between 06 January 2025 and 15 October 2025, and Ndlondlo has been nominated for his goal against Uganda during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.
On the other hand, a goal against Mali in a 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) game has seen Jane nominated for the award.
- Backpagepix
Voting
The voting process opened on November 6, 2025, and is set to end on November 12.
Votes from fans will account for 100% of the final result, and according to CAF, this underlines this category’s unique status as the only CAF award with direct public input.
CAF will announce the winner at the awards gala, where players, coaches, and teams whose performances defined the period under review will be honoured.
- Getty Images Sport
Who are the other nominees?
Abdellah Ouazane (Morocco)
Morocco vs Tanzania
#TotalEnergiesAFCONU17
Anas Roshdy (Egypt)
Egypt vs South Africa
#TotalEnergiesAFCONU17
Asharaf Tapsoba (Burkina Faso)
Burkina Faso vs Cameroon
#TotalEnergiesAFCONU17
Barbra Banda (Zambia)
Zambia vs Morocco
#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024
Calvin Fely (Madagascar)
Madagascar vs Morocco
#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024
Clement Mzize (Tanzania)
Young Africans vs TP Mazembe
#TotalEnergiesCAFCL
Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco)
Morocco vs Nigeria
#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024
Ibrahim Adel (Egypt)
Pyramids FC vs ES Tunis
#TotalEnergiesCAFCL
Jean-Claude Girumugisha (Burundi)
Al Hilal SC vs MC Alger
#TotalEnergiesCAFCL
#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024
Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco)
Morocco vs Madagascar
#TotalEnergiesCHAN2024
Soufiane Bayazid (Algeria)
Algeria vs Uganda
#TotalEnergiesCHAN202
- Backpagepix
Ndlondlo's stunning goal in a dramatic showdown
The former Orlando Pirates star struck magnificently outside the box against the Ugandan Cranes in Kampala in the 83rd minute. This goal was destined to take Bafana to the knockout stage, but Uganda struck back, and the game ended in a 3-3 draw.
Bafana were eliminated on goal difference, but Ndlondlo's stood out as among the highlight moments of the dramatic showdown at the Nelson Mandela Stadium. He also finished the game with an impressive record: an assist, four shots, and seven key attacking involvements.
The midfielder's skill and resilience were also evident during the continental tournament.
"It’s difficult to explain the result of the game, but we knew it wouldn’t be an easy match. We were playing the decisive group game, the one that would determine qualification. We fought until the end,” Ndlondlo, who was named Man of the Match then, said.
“The crowd was on their side, but we also had to push ourselves and fight until the final whistle. However, the outcome ended up being dictated by some of the decisions we made on the pitch, things that were beyond our control. We did what was within our reach and gave everything."
- Backpagepix
Jane's stunning free kick
Just like Ndlondlo's goal, Jane's strike was launched from just outside the box. The Banyana star took a few steps back and struck with her right from the left side of the penalty box. Although the Malian goalkeeper had a slight touch, she could not stop the ball from finding the back of the net because of the sheer power it was hit with.
South Africa were dominant and went on to win the game by a 4-0 scoreline.