Bafana Bafana and ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane nominated for CAF 2025 Goal of the Year award

Bafana Bafana midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Banyana Banyana star Refiloe Jane have been nominated for the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Goal of the Year award.

CAF has unveiled the nominees for the prestigious award, and supporters are once again getting the chance to help pick the winner. The South Africans are among the nominees in the list curated by a CAF Technical Panel.

The shortlist features 13 goals scored in CAF competitions between 06 January 2025 and 15 October 2025, and Ndlondlo has been nominated for his goal against Uganda during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals.

On the other hand, a goal against Mali in a 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) game has seen Jane nominated for the award.