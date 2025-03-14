Bad news for Orlando Pirates! Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos makes bold statement on PSL title race - 'Mamelodi Sundowns will again be champions with 12-15 points ahead, Kaizer Chiefs are still struggling'
The Belgian doesn't believe Bucs can still challenge if they fail to win this weekend and insists Amakhosi are still struggling.
- Sundowns and Pirates chasing PSL title
- Bucs trail Downs by 18 points, but have games in hand
- Bafana coach Broos shares his thoughts