'Back soon' - Micky van de Ven posts cryptic injury update on Instagram after limping out of Tottenham's 2-1 cup win over Man City in potential boost to Ange Postecoglou
Micky van de Ven shared a cryptic injury update on Instagram after he limped out of Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Van de Ven was hooked off in the first half
- Went towards the tunnel clutching the back of his thighs
- Defender starts on his road to recovery