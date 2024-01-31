Back on the grass! Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah already up and running as he continues injury recovery following Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations exit

James Hunsley
Mohamed Salah's injury recovery appears to be going well, with the Liverpool star stepping back onto the grass after leaving Egypt's camp at AFCON.

  • Salah left AFCON early to undergo rehab
  • Egypt now eliminated from tournament
  • But Liverpool get boost with forward back on grass

