Ayoze Perez won't stop scoring! Spain star strikes again after setting up Mikel Oyarzabal as Euro 2024 champions beat Denmark to win Nations League group
Ayoze Perez stole the show with a goal and an assist as Spain emerged as group champions after edging out Denmark 2-1 in the Nations League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spain prevail over Denmark away from home
- Perez in the thick of things with goal and assist
- La Roja have won six consecutive times vs Denmark