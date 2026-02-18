Getty Images Sport
Axel Disasi opens up on 'crazy' experience in Chelsea's 'bomb squad' after sealing West Ham move
Disasi's Chelsea exile
Disasi joined Chelsea from AS Monaco in the summer of 2023 and made 44 appearances in all competitions during his debut season under head coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, after Enzo Maresca replaced the Argentine, Disasi saw his minutes significantly reduced and he played only 17 times in the first half of 2024-25 before being sent to Aston Villa on loan.
The France international was expected to leave again during the summer window but couldn't find another club and was thus sent to train with Chelsea's 'bomb squad', which also included Raheem Sterling, away from the first team. He was eventually reintroduced to the senior setup by new boss Liam Rosenior before leaving for West Ham on deadline day of the winter window.
'Crazy' situation in 'bomb squad'
Speaking on West Ham's in-house podcast, Disasi described his experiences at Chelsea and why he's grateful to have joined the Hammers.
"It has been really nice, my situation before was a little bit crazy. For me it is only a positive to be here, it feels great to be part of something," he said.
"In Chelsea the time was a little bit crazy but my background helped me to get through. I stayed sharp, I was working hard and always made sure that my head stayed in the right way.
"My family helped me a lot going through this. During this period I saw that my background helped me a lot."
Disasi's aunt is a West Ham fan
Disasi went on to claim that his aunt is a supporter of West Ham, and she would have preferred him to join them over Chelsea in the first place.
He added: "My auntie is a West Ham fan, West Ham is her team. When I signed for Chelsea she was happy, but also said, ‘Ah, I would have preferred West Ham’. Now that I am here she is happy."
What comes next for Disasi?
Disasi had not played a competitive minute of football this season until he arrived at London Stadium, and has already made three appearances for his new club. West Ham, who are battling against relegation from the Premier League and sit inside the drop zone in 18th, host Bournemouth this Saturday.
