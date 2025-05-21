'Two drunks arm wrestling for a bus fare' - Viewers gobsmacked by 'AWFUL' Europa League final as Tottenham snatch advantage over Man Utd thanks to comedy of errors
Fans and viewers were gobsmacked by the "awful" standard of the Europa League final as Tottenham snatched an advantage over Manchester United.
- Spurs & Man Utd battled it out in Bilbao
- Both teams were far from their best
- Brennan Johnson scored to give Spurs the lead