Roy Keane Ruben Amorim Man UtdGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

'An average Premier League team' - Roy Keane delivers brutal Man Utd verdict after draw with Ipswich and explains why new boss Ruben Amorim has no chance of a top four finish

R. AmorimManchester UnitedIpswich vs Manchester UnitedIpswichPremier League

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has ripped into his old side, labelling them 'average' after watching Ruben Amorim draw his first game in charge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd draw 1-1 against Ipswich Town
  • Keane blasts Man Utd's 'average' squad
  • Believes Red Devils won't achieve top four
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

93351 Votes