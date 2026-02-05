Getty Images Sport
Atletico Madrid reignite Cristian Romero interest after Tottenham captain launches furious rant at board for lack of January transfer activity
Atletico ready to exploit growing unrest in the capital
Romero is firmly back on Atletico Madrid’s radar following a turbulent month in North London that has cast doubt over his long-term future at Tottenham. The Spanish side were keen to bring the aggressive centre-back to the Metropolitano last summer but were ultimately unable to finance the move. Romero ended up committing his future to the Premier League side, putting pen to paper on a bumper new four-year deal in August believed to be worth in excess of £200,000 a week.
However, the landscape has shifted dramatically since the start of the new year. Romero, who was named club captain by manager Thomas Frank, has become increasingly vocal about his dissatisfaction with the club's direction. With Atletico making the recruitment of a world-class central defender their priority for the upcoming summer window, The Sun reports they are preparing to pounce should the friction between Romero and the Spurs hierarchy become untenable. While it remains unclear if Tottenham would entertain offers for their skipper so soon after a contract renewal, the Spanish side are monitoring the situation closely, sensing an opportunity to lure the 27-year-old away from the Premier League.
Captain brands deadline day inactivity as 'disgraceful'
The speculation surrounding Romero’s future has been fuelled by his own explosive social media activity. The defender made headlines within an hour of Monday’s transfer deadline passing, taking to Instagram to vent his frustration at the lack of reinforcements. In a post that was viewed by thousands before it could be managed by the club's PR team, Romero branded Tottenham’s lack of available senior players as "disgraceful".
The post was widely interpreted by the fanbase and pundits alike as a direct swipe at the Spurs board for failing to support the squad during a crippling injury crisis. Under-fire manager Frank is now tasked with navigating a delicate situation where his captain is publicly undermining the club's recruitment strategy, just as the team attempts to salvage their season.
Frank warns Romero not to make the 'same mistake twice'
This latest outburst is not an isolated incident, but rather the second time in a month that Romero has publicly criticised the club’s operations. In January, following a chaotic 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth, Romero posted a similarly veiled attack, hitting out at "other people" - understood to be the club's hierarchy - claiming that they "tell a few lies" when they speak. Although the specific reference to lying was later edited out, the damage was done.
At the time, both Frank and co-sporting director Johan Lange held crisis talks with the defender. While he was not stripped of the captaincy or fined on that occasion, Frank issued a stern public warning that his patience was not infinite. Referring to previous disciplinary issues, such as the situation with Yves Bissouma, Frank hinted that a line would be drawn.
"You can make a mistake [but] don’t make the same mistake twice," Frank said on January 8. "I think I understand why you mention some players, but it’s all different situations." With Romero seemingly ignoring that advice by launching another tirade just weeks later, the manager’s authority is now being tested, potentially paving the way for a summer exit.
The Argentine connection waiting in Madrid
Adding fuel to the fire is the presence of Romero’s close friend and international teammate, Julian Alvarez, at Atletico Madrid. The former Manchester City forward, who is now 26, has made no secret of his desire to link up with Romero at club level. Alvarez revealed in December that the pair had held conversations about a potential transfer last summer before Romero’s contract U-turn.
"Yes, I had some conversations with him, but due to some details, it didn’t work out," Alvarez admitted. "Hopefully, we can play together someday."
With an influential ally in the Atletico dressing room and a compatriot in Diego Simeone in the dugout, the allure of Madrid is growing stronger. If Tottenham decide that Romero’s volatile relationship with the board is becoming too disruptive, the pathway to the Spanish capital looks increasingly open.
