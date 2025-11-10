Atalanta already in talks with Ivan Juric's replacement as ex-Southampton coach nears sacking amid dismal start in Serie A and Champions League

Juric's tenure at Atalanta appears to be drawing to a close, with reports from Calciomercato and Bergamo Post indicating that his dismissal is imminent. The final straw seems to be the comprehensive 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo on Sunday, a result that has intensified internal discussions within the Bergamo club. Two goals from Domenico Berardi and one from Andrea Pinamonti sealed Atalanta's fate in a match that saw them register only two shots on target despite having 66% possession.

The combination of poor results and a strained relationship with both the club's owners and the fans has reportedly forced the decision, with an announcement expected shortly.

Juric, who previously coached Southampton and Roma, is facing his third dismissal in 12 months, highlighting a difficult period in his managerial career.