Atalanta already in talks with Ivan Juric's replacement as ex-Southampton coach nears sacking amid dismal start in Serie A and Champions League
Juric's imminent sacking following Sassuolo defeat
Juric's tenure at Atalanta appears to be drawing to a close, with reports from Calciomercato and Bergamo Post indicating that his dismissal is imminent. The final straw seems to be the comprehensive 3-0 home defeat to Sassuolo on Sunday, a result that has intensified internal discussions within the Bergamo club. Two goals from Domenico Berardi and one from Andrea Pinamonti sealed Atalanta's fate in a match that saw them register only two shots on target despite having 66% possession.
The combination of poor results and a strained relationship with both the club's owners and the fans has reportedly forced the decision, with an announcement expected shortly.
Juric, who previously coached Southampton and Roma, is facing his third dismissal in 12 months, highlighting a difficult period in his managerial career.
Raffaele Palladino in pole position to replace Juric
Atalanta have moved swiftly to identify a successor, with Palladino reportedly in pole position to take over from Juric. Calciomercato confirms that "negotiations between Atalanta and Raffaele Palladino are at an advanced stage," suggesting that a deal is close to being finalised.
Palladino, 41, is a former Fiorentina coach and a student of Gian Piero Gasperini, having also been a teammate of Juric at Genoa. This background suggests a desire for tactical continuity, aligning with the playing style and mentality established by Gasperini during his successful period at the club. Palladino's recent coaching experience includes leading Monza to two consecutive Serie A salvations and guiding Fiorentina to a seventh-place finish in Serie A and a Conference League semi-final last year.
The decision to appoint Palladino is seen as a move to bring stability and a familiar footballing philosophy back to Atalanta, aiming to replicate the successful periods under Gasperini.
Deteriorating relationships cited as a key factor in Juric's departure
Beyond the on-field results, a significant factor contributing to Juric's impending departure is the breakdown of his relationships within the club. Reports indicate that his position was already tenuous even before the Sassuolo defeat, with internal discussions intensifying due to a perceived "lack of chemistry between the fans and Juric himself."
This lack of connection with the fanbase, coupled with disagreements with the ownership, has created an untenable situation for the Croatian coach. The club's American co-owner Stephen Pagliuca was present at the Gewiss Stadium to witness the dismal performance against Sassuolo, which reportedly led to a late-night summit and the final decision to make a change.
Juric's dismal record in Serie A and Champions League
Juric's statistical record at Atalanta paints a grim picture. In 11 Serie A matches this season, Atalanta have collected a mere 13 points, resulting from just two wins and seven draws. This is a stark contrast to last season, where they had 22 points and were in third place after 11 rounds. The team has scored only 13 goals in the league, while conceding 11.
Their last league victory dates back to September 21, a 3-1 win against Torino. Since then, they have picked up only five points and scoring just four goals in their last seven Serie A matches, including consecutive defeats away to Udinese and at home to Sassuolo.
While their Champions League campaign has yielded a more respectable seven points from four games, including a positive performance against Marseille, it has not been enough to secure the trust of the club hierarchy. Atalanta currently sit in 13th place in Serie A, significantly underperforming expectations for a team that has consistently challenged for European spots in recent seasons. Their form in their last five league matches includes three draws and two losses.
What next for Atalanta?
The official announcement of Juric's sacking and Raffaele Palladino's appointment is expected imminently. Palladino will be tasked with immediately revitalising a struggling squad that lacks confidence and a clear direction. His first challenge will be to instil a new sense of purpose and tactical discipline, particularly as Atalanta face a packed schedule across Serie A and the Champions League.
The change in management aims to bring a much-needed jolt to the team, hoping to climb out of their current mid-table position and reignite their European ambitions. The focus will be on quickly integrating Palladino's philosophy and improving their league form, especially their goalscoring output and defensive solidity, which have both suffered under Juric. The new coach will also need to mend the fractured relationship with the fanbase and restore unity within the club.
