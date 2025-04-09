Aston Villa player ratings vs PSG: Morgan Rogers keeps Villans alive - just - as Desire Doue & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wondergoals give Parisians Champions League quarter-final edge

The England international sparked hopes of an upset but Paris Saint-Germain's lethal attackers put them in control of this Champions League tie

Aston Villa's dreams of a Champions League semi-final are hanging by a thread after a battling 3-1 defeat to a quality Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday. A third goal in stoppage time could prove to be the killer blow for Unai Emery's side after an admirable quarter-final first-leg performance in Paris.

Villa had to batten down the hatches early on as a PSG onslaught threatened to engulf them, with Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha going close for the hosts.

The recently crowned Ligue 1 champions were dominating possession and chances but conceded a shock goal in the 35th minute when Morgan Rogers tapped in Youri Tielemans' pass from a flowing team move.

Article continues below

Mere moments after Emiliano Martinez had nearly let a tame Desire Doue shot squirm past him, the 19-year-old produced a moment of magic when he fired a thunderbolt from 20 yards in off the bar six minutes before half-time.

January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then ran rings around substitute Axel Disasi, before unleashing a ripsnorter of a shot past Martinez shortly after the break to make it 2-1.

The away side were indebted to their Argentine 'keeper, who was repeatedly booed by the home crowd, when he got down well to keep out Achraf Hakimi's curling effort.

PSG's high press suffocated the visitors, as wave after wave of attacks broke upon Emery's outclassed side - who breathed a sigh of relief after Hakimi's goal was ruled out for offside.

Just when Villa looked to be taking a one-goal deficit to Villa Park for the second leg of this Champions League quarter-final, Nuno Mendes scored a sublime stoppage-time goal to put PSG in command of the tie.

GOAL rates Aston Villa's players from Parc des Princes...