Aston Villa eye up Emi Martinez replacement as Unai Emery's side consider January move for Barcelona goalkeeper

Ter Stegen offers an elite pedigree and extensive experience gained over a decade at the Nou Camp, including multiple domestic titles and a Champions League victory. This winning mentality and big-game experience would be crucial for a Villa side aiming to consistently compete at the top of the Premier League and in European competitions.

Ter Stegen has been dislodged as No 1 choice at Barcelona and, subsequently, his name is no longer first on the team sheet for Germany at a crucial period with the World Cup looming large. He is renowned for his exceptional distribution and composure on the ball, attributes that align with the current modern football philosophy and Unai Emery's tactical approach of playing out from the back an the Villans are keen on a move, according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Villa could provide him consistent playing time and the platform to perform at the highest level and Barca, who are facing financial constraints, are reportedly open to a sale to lighten their wage bill, making a deal potentially feasible for the West Midlands club.