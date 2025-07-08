'Inspirational' Aston Villa No.1 Emi Martinez receives surprise support for Chelsea transfer from France legend after controversial Argentina antics E. Martinez Chelsea Transfers Aston Villa Premier League

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has backed Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to join the Blues this summer, claiming the Argentine could be an "inspiration" in their dressing room. Martinez appeared to bid a tearful goodbye to Aston Villa fans after their final home game of the 2024-25 campaign against Tottenham in May, though he has yet to publicly confirm he wants to leave the club.