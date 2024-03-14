'Makes me very angry' - Aston Villa boss Carla Ward believes player-coach relationships should be a sackable offence as Leicester investigate allegations surrounding Willie Kirk
Aston Villa boss Carla Ward believes player-coach relationships should be a sackable offence after allegations came to light at Leicester last week.
- Leicester investigating manager Kirk
- Follows allegations of player-coach relationship
- Villa boss believes anyone guilty should be sacked