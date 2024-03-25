'He made me do the splits!' - Ashley Cole explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was his toughest ever opponent as former Arsenal and Chelsea star is inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Ashley Cole picked Cristiano Ronaldo as the toughest opponent he ever face after being inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame.
- Cole becomes the first inductee to 2024 PL Hall of Fame
- Named Ronaldo as the toughest opponent of his career
- Gave him nightmares on the pitch