Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito praises Mzansi football after outclassing Kaizer Chiefs to win Toyota Cup - ' South Africans play like Europeans, not like the other countries'
Despite beating Amakhosi on their own turf, the coach also pointed out why the Soweto giants were ahead of Asante Kotoko before the match.
- Kotoko coach praises SA
- Says Chiefs were unlucky
- Reveals tactics used to beat Chiefs
