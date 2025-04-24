'As Orlando Pirates, we now get reason why Kaizer Chiefs' offside goal was allowed against Mamelodi Sundowns; Patrice Motsepe is a chairman without jealousy or hate! Amakhosi will be in Confederation Cup to add numbers, then spend a decade out of Caf competitions' - Fans

Mzansi react to sentiments made by the Caf president about the Glamour Boys who are close to making a return to continental football.

The Confederation of African Football President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, recently stated that having Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Confederation Cup is a plus to South African football.

Amakhosi are set to make a return to continental football by virtue of reaching the Nedbank Cup final, where they will play Orlando Pirates.

Bucs are almost guaranteed to finish inside the top three in the Premier Soccer League, which will work on the Glamour Boys' advantage regardless of the Cup final outcome.

