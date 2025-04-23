Caf boss Dr Patrice Motsepe welcomes Kaizer Chiefs’ continental return as Nedbank Cup final offers route back to Africa’s grand stage - 'You can’t have South African football without a successful Amakhosi'
Amakhosi’s win over Sundowns gave them a chance to end a 10-year trophy drought and possibly return to Caf football.
- Caf president happy for Chiefs
- Fight for top-eight finish
- Nabi has not won a game in five PSL outings