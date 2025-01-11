AS Maniema vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of matchday five clash as Masandawana travel to DRC to take on the Greens and Blacks.

It's matchday five in Group B of the Caf Champions League and Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Stade des Martyrs to face AS Maniema.

Stade des Martyrs holds about 80,000 in terms of capacity and the daunting task is that the home side has made entrance to the game free which means it will be packed.

Union will be hoping this game at home will give them a chance to register their first win of this campaign.

On the other side, Sundowns need this game to get over the loss they suffered in matchday four to Raja Casablanca.

Nothing but a win for Miguel Cardoso and his side will do as a loss would dent their hopes of going to the last eight.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AS Maniema and Mamelodi Sundowns including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.