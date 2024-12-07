AS FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Masandawana's clash against the Royal Castle in the Champions League.

The Caf Champions League clash featuring Moroccan powerhouse, AS FAR Rabat and South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns is scheduled to take place at Stade Ben Ahmed El Abdi on Saturday evening.

Both teams are striving to secure all three points and compete to bolster their spots in the Group B standings. Rabat will seek to preserve their winning streak and stay at the summit of the table while Downs will be aiming for their first victory.

Here, GOAL offers you the important details on how to watch the AS FAR and Sundowns match, including TV channels, streaming alternatives, team news, and more.