Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi despite inconsistent run - 'I think he is cooking something great for the team'

The Soweto giants have been trying to end a long period of not winning trophies and the Tunisian coach has the pressure to guide them to that.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Nabi joined Chiefs before the start of this season

He has been tasked with ending a 10-year trophy drought

Zwane believes Nabi is on the right path 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱