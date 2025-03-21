Arsenal's worst fears confirmed! Riccardo Calafiori LEAVES Italy camp after suffering knee injury with defender now huge doubt for crucial Champions League clash with Real Madrid
Riccardo Calafiori has pulled out of the Italy squad after suffering an injury in his team's Nations League match against Germany on Thursday.
- Calafiori injured in Italy loss against Germany
- Will return to London and miss return fixture
- May miss out on UCL showdown against Real Madrid