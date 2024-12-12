Arsenal women player ratings vs Valerenga: Alessia Russo can't stop scoring! Lionesses star nets impressive brace to boost the Gunners chances of topping their Champions League group

The England striker produced two fantastic finishes on a relatively comfortable night in Oslo, with Frida Maanum also scoring in her home city

Those days early in the season when Alessia Russo's lack of goals were under scrutiny feel like a distant memory now, after the forward bagged her seventh goal in as many Arsenal games on Thursday night to keep the Gunners' hopes of topping their Champions League group alive. Two superb finishes, impressive for different reasons, helped Renee Slegers' side to a 3-1 win over Valerenga in their penultimate game at this stage, with a Frida Maanum strike sandwiched in between.

It was a comfortable outing almost from the get-go for Arsenal in Oslo, despite the freezing temperatures in the Norwegian capital. After dominating the first 25 minutes, Russo gave them the lead when she cut inside onto her right foot and coolly found the far bottom corner, and Maanum doubled that advantage before the break after some good work from Caitlin Foord.

The Gunners ramped things up in the second half, creating many more chances but finding themselves a little less clinical, even if Russo volleyed home to make it three before the hour. Stina Blackstenius, who had a flurry of opportunities, hit the post, while substitute Lina Hurtig bent a shot just over the bar. A lack of cutting edge did allow Valerenga to reduce the deficit through Tilde Lindwall, who produced an emphatic finish when a deflected cross fell her way late on, but it wouldn't affect the result, leaving Arsenal a point behind group leaders Bayern Munich ahead of the two meeting next week in a game that will decide who finishes top.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Intility Arena...