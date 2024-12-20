Are Arsenal still keen on Marcus Rashford? Transfer plans explained after summer interest in want-away Man Utd forward

Getty/GOALChris BurtonAre Arsenal still keen on Marcus Rashford? Transfer plans explained after summer interest in want-away Man Utd forwardM. RashfordArsenalManchester UnitedPremier LeagueTransfersB. SeskoNewcastleV. GyoekeresRB LeipzigBundesligaA. IsakArsenal reportedly held summer interest in want-away Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but the Gunners’ transfer plans have changed.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland international ready to leave Old TraffordGunners in the market for more firepowerIsak & Sesko on Emirates Stadium recruitment radarFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱