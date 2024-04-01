‘It was a nightmare’ - Arsenal star Frida Maanum’s mother opens up on horrific collapse incident during Conti Cup final against Chelsea as she shares positive update
The mother of Arsenal star Frida Maanum has revealed her "nightmare" at watching her daughter collapse unchallenged during Sunday's Conti Cup final.
- Maanum's mother opened up on her "nightmare"
- Arsenal star went down unchallenged during Conti Cup final
- Gunners lifted the trophy after beating Chelsea