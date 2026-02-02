Arsenal silence the doubters, Lamine Yamal heats up and Bayern Munich suffer another blow: Winners and losers from the European weekend of football

Arsenal are edging towards the title, but the team whose crown they are set on taking, Liverpool, have merely got their sights set on securing Champions League football for next season. Last-gasp wins for Manchester United and Chelsea ensured that they remained ahead of the Reds in the table, but Arne Slot's side were able to take solace in one of their best displays of the season in beating Newcastle 4-1.
Despite falling behind to Anthony Gordon's first-half strike, Liverpool bounced back, with summer signings Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz taking most of the plaudits for another game where the duo showcased their burgeoning on-field relationship. Wirtz assisted Ekitike to net the Reds' equaliser before the France forward made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time, with Wirtz then able to find the net himself to make the points safe after the break.
"Their combination gets better and better and better," Slot said of the duo to TNT Sports post-match. "His [Ekitike's] second goal, I don't know if he knows who he is, but Romario, who played in Holland and Brazil, scored a lot of goals like this. It looked like a Romario goal, I have to say."
On Wirtz, he added: "When he had these moments earlier in the season, they did not lead to goals and assists, but now his numbers are much better... We could all see from the start he was this special player, but we are seeing it more now, because of the goals and assists."