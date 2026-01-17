+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal held at Nottingham ForestGetty/Goal
Richie Mills

Arsenal player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyokeres blow big chances as lethargic Gunners miss opportunity to move nine points clear in Premier League title race

Arsenal missed the chance to move nine points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League as they played out an underwhelming goalless draw at lowly Nottingham Forest. Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli wasted excellent chances for Mikel Arteta's side as Forest more than matched the leaders, and while the Gunners widened the gap over their title rivals, they failed to take full advantage of City's earlier loss to Manchester United.

Despite Forest hovering just above the relegation zone, Arsenal found it difficult to get going in Nottingham. Martinelli missed a gilt-edged opening in the first half, but could only sidefoot wide from close range, before Gyokeres dawdled in attack when Murillo's mistake had presented him with an opportunity to run in on goal. 

Arteta rang the changes after the break, and just when it looked like substitute Bukayo Saka had headed in a sublime header, Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels reached out a telescopic arm to save the hosts. Mikel Merino nodded a header just wide from a teasing Declan Rice cross, and then Arsenal felt they had a good shout for a penalty after Ola Aina appeared to handle the ball in the box. 

In the end, Arsenal didn't really look like breaking the deadlock through any other means than a set-piece, and they are now seven points clear of City and third-placed Aston Villa, though the latter do have a game in hand, at home to Everton on Sunday. 

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the City Ground...

  • Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (6/10):

    Nearly made a howler in the first half but got away with it. Other than that, didn't have a great deal to do.

    Ben White (6/10):

    Had his hands full with the roaming Hudson-Odoi but put in a competent enough display.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    The Frenchman was rarely troubled by Forest's one-dimensional attack and got the better of Igor Jesus.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    Together with Saliba, very little unsettled the Arsenal centre-backs. Their clean sheet record has been bolstered yet again.

    Jurrien Timber (5/10):

    Didn't look quite as good on the left, and some of his passing and touches were subpar given his high standards. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-ARSENALAFP

    Midfield

    Declan Rice (7/10):

    The England international, as expected, put in a good shift for Arteta's side, with his deliveries largely on point.

    Martin Zubimendi (6/10):

    The Spaniard wasn't as effective as he has been in recent weeks, as Forest's Anderson impressed up against him in the centre of the park.

    Martin Odegaard (5/10):

    The Norwegian has been in good form of late, so much so that he is keeping Eze out of the team, but this was not his day.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-ARSENALAFP

    Attack

    Noni Madueke (6/10):

    Made some good, incisive runs down the right, and some of his crosses were dangerous before being withdrawn early in the second half. Sometimes holds onto the ball too long.

    Viktor Gyokeres (4/10):

    Spurned a good chance to race away from the Forest defence as he couldn't get the ball under control properly. A frustrating outing.

    Gabriel Martinelli (4/10):

    Missed the biggest opportunity of the first half when it may have been easier to score. Was sometimes outmuscled by Aina, too.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-ARSENALAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Leandro Trossard (5/10):

    The Belgian is usually so effective off the bench, but not today.

    Mikel Merino (6/10):

    Provided a bit more oomph in the centre of the park.

    Bukayo Saka (7/10):

    Despite going 10 games without an Arsenal goal, the winger looked the most likely to score with an enterprising performance.

    Gabriel Jesus (6/10):

    Worked hard but didn't do a great deal.

    Eberechi Eze (5/10):

    Barely got involved after coming on.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    Other than crosses into the box, Arsenal didn't create a great deal, although Forest put up a good fight. His attacking substitutes made the Gunners look more dangerous in front of goal, but they need to offer more in open play.

