Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool: Mikel Merino epitomises topsy-turvy contest as Gunners battle through Champions League hangover to claim point with 10 men at Anfield

The midfielder netted the equaliser for Mikel Arteta's side before being sent off as the visitors fought back to earn a deserved point

Arsenal carried a Champions League hangover into their Premier League clash at Liverpool, but showed they have the stomach for a fight in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Wednesday's semi-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain took a lot out of the Gunners, both mentally and physically, and they looked weary from the off, despite Bukayo Saka having the first chance of the game as he poked wide after breaking the offside trap from a free-kick.

David Raya was called into action early - as he produced smart saves to deny Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones during an overworked first-half - and the Spanish goalkeeper was beaten with just 20 minutes on the clock as Cody Gakpo avoided a couple of questionable offside traps.

Liverpool’s second came less than 90 seconds after their first, with Arsenal’s defence left chasing shadows once more as Mohamed Salah carved them open and Diaz was teed up by Dominik Szoboszlai to slide into an empty net.

Gabriel Martinelli did, however, grab the Gunners a lifeline within two minutes of the second half getting underway, with the Brazilian glancing home a header from Leandro Trossard’s pinpoint cross. A fightback that appeared highly unlikely at the interval was completed in the 70th minute when Martin Odegaard let fly from distance, forcing Alisson into a save that saw the ball rebound kindly off the post and onto the diving head of Mikel Merino - who was played onside by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Spanish midfielder quickly went from hero to villain as, less than nine minutes after finding the target, a clumsy challenge resulted in a second caution and subsequent red card, which left Mikel Arteta's side to play out the closing stages with 10 men.

