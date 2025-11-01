+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arsenal vs Burnley Viktor Gyokeres Declan Rice 2025-26Getty Images
Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley: Viktor Gyokeres finds his groove and Declan Rice runs things in stroll for Premier League leaders

Another game, another set-piece goal and another win for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's leaders extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League table to seven points with a 2-0 success at Burnley on Saturday. It was another dominant afternoon for the Gunners, who had already seen Bukayo Saka waste a golden opportunity by the time they went in front on 14 minutes through Viktor Gyokeres' close-range finish from Declan Rice's corner.

It was Arsenal's eight set-piece goal from their opening 10 Premier League, but they showed they could be just as dangerous from open play soon after the half-hour mark when Rice finished off a superb counter-attack to double their advantage. 

With the game done and dusted by half-time, the visitors took their foot off the gas after the interval. There were still chances for them to extend their lead, however, with Ethan Nwaneri shooting wide and Christian Norgaard having a shoot well saved before the full-time whistle went to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions for Arteta's early pace-setters.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Turf Moor...

  • Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    David Raya (7/10):

    Another game where he had little to do, but was tidy with his feet when the ball went back to him and did his job well.

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Up and down the right-hand side all afternoon. Just failed to get his foot to one opportunity when he was furthest forward.

    William Saliba (7/10):

    A surprise selection having been a major doubt heading into the game. Was rarely tested, but dealt with everything that came his way.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (8/10):

    He didn't score from a set-piece, but his cushioned touch to set up Gyokeres was superb. Another dominant display.

    Riccardo Calafiori (7/10):

    Linked up very well with Trossard down the left. Burnley struggled to pick him up when he went forward.

    • Advertisement
  • Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Martin Zubimendi (7/10):

    Some of his passes in the first half were out of this world. One in particular that he put through for Trossard deserved to end in a goal. Limped off in the second half.

    Declan Rice (9/10):

    Superb header to make it 2-0. Another excellent performance in the heart of midfield, he just didn't stop working. The set-piece delivery he puts in are pretty much un-defendable.

    Eberechi Eze (6/10):

    Picked up some really good positions and was always involved in the first half. Faded after the interval.

  • Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Not his day in front of goal. Missed a couple of chances he would have expected to score.

    Viktor Gyokeres (8/10):

    His best 45 minutes in an Arsenal shirt. Got his goal obviously, but his hold and link-up play was excellent. Everything was sticking and his pass in the build-up to Rice's goal was exquisite. Replaced by Merino at half-time, presumably due to an injury issue.

    Leandro Trossard (8/10):

    Good battle with Walker throughout. Set up Rice's goal with a lovely cross and was unlucky not to score when his shot was cleared off the line. Strong performance.

  • Burnley v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Mikel Merino (5/10):

    On for Gyokeres at half-time and just didn't have the same sort of impact. Did a job as the striker, but couldn't run the channels like the Swede and Arsenal were worse off a result.

    Ethan Nwaneri (6/10):

    Produced one moment of real quality when he drove towards goal, but his shot drifted just wide.

    Piero Hincapie (6 /10):

    More important minutes as he continues to build up his fitness.

    Christian Norgaard (N/A):

    On for Zubimendi late on.

    Myles Lewis-Skelly (N/A):

    On in injury time.

    Mikel Arteta (7/10):

    Arsenal's boss will be delighted with yet another win. Rotated his team well after the interval at the start of another busy week.

Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS