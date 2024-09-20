Hands off, Arsenal! Newcastle to make Anthony Gordon their highest-paid player in bid to fend off Gunners

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieHands off, Arsenal! Newcastle to make Anthony Gordon their highest-paid player in bid to fend off GunnersA. GordonNewcastlePremier LeagueArsenalNewcastle are prepared to offer Anthony Gordon a massive pay rise in an effort to fight off interest from Arsenal, a report says.Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Newcastle in talks with Gordon over new deal Arsenal interested in signing the winger May become Magpies' highest-paid player Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below