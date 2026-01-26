‘Easily Arsenal’s most important player’ – Gunners fan KSI picks his key man in Mikel Arteta’s side and reveals verdict on ‘magnet’ Viktor Gyokeres amid £64m striker's goal struggles

Speaking on a recent episode of the Beast Mode On podcast, KSI did not hesitate when asked to identify the driving force behind Arsenal’s surge to the top of the Premier League table. With the pressure mounting after Manchester City closed the gap at the top to four points at the weekend, the internet personality believes one name stands above the rest as the team's indispensable figure.

“Saka is most important player easily,” KSI declared, dismissing any debate regarding the winger's influence. The England international has been electric throughout the 2025-26 campaign, providing the creative spark and clinical edge that has kept the Gunners at the summit. For KSI, Saka’s consistency and ability to deliver in big moments make him the undisputed talisman of Arteta’s project, eclipsing even the likes of captain Martin Odegaard and defensive rock William Saliba in terms of pure value to the system.