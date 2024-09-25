Leah Williamson Arsenal Women 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Huge blow for Arsenal! Lionesses captain Leah Williamson ruled out of Gunners' must-win Champions League qualifier against Hacken

L. WilliamsonArsenal WomenChampions LeagueWSLWomen's football

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of Arsenal's must-win Champions League qualifier against Hacken on Thursday night.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Arsenal lost first leg of Champions League qualifier
  • Must beat Hacken on Thursday to reach group stage
  • But will have to do so without Williamson
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below