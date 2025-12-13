Arsenal & Lionesses star Leah Williamson jets off to New York to visit model girlfriend Elle Smith

Although Williamson and Smith have never publicly confirmed their relationship, speculation about their closeness has been building steadily since early 2024. The first real spark came in March, when Smith shared a video of the pair floating together on a paddleboard in the ocean. The caption, "happy birthday my love x", was met with a playful emoji response from Williamson, prompting fans to draw their own conclusions. Another notable moment came in May, following England’s emphatic 6-0 victory over Portugal. In a black-and-white photograph shared online, Williamson was seen sitting on Smith’s lap, arms wrapped around her. Earlier in the year, the couple were also seen enjoying rooftop hospitality at the exclusive SAA Club in Brooklyn. There, they relaxed by a pool overlooking the Manhattan skyline.

An American journalist and beauty pageant contestant, Smith was crowned Miss USA in 2021 after first earning the Miss Kentucky USA title earlier that year. Her victory made her only the second woman from Kentucky to claim the national crown. Smith later represented the United States at the Miss Universe pageant, where she finished in the top 10, ultimately losing out to India’s Harnaaz Sandhu. Since then, she has built a profile as a media professional and model.