Arsenal's injuries are back! Riccardo Calafiori forced off with issue in pre-season friendly with Newcastle as Gunners sweat over defender's fitness

Arsenal dealt with a huge injury blow as Riccardo Calafiori limped off the pitch at the start of the second half against Newcastle United. The Italian defender was sidelined with multiple injuries in the 2024-25 campaign now even before the new started, he picked up yet another knock. Despite Calafiori's injury scare, the Gunners registered a 3-2 win.

Calafiori limped off the pitch against Newcastle

Fresh injury blow for Arsenal

Gunners beat Newcastle 3-2