Soham Mukherjee

Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka set to snub Premier League return amid talk of Bayer Leverkusen exit

G. Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen
Transfers
Bundesliga
Arsenal
Premier League
Sunderland

Ex-Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is reportedly set to snub a Premier League return with Sunderland despite mounting speculation about his future at Bayer Leverkusen. The 32-year-old moved to the Bundesliga in 2023 after a lengthy seven-year stint in North London, where he developed into a combative leader for the Gunners. Since then he has played a vital role in the system and was a key figure when the German side lifted their first-ever Bundesliga crown.

  • Sunderland courted Xhaka
  • Midfielder set to turn down the Black Cats
  • Wants to continue with Leverkusen
