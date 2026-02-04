Arsenal fans roast 'full kit w*nker' John Terry after Chelsea legend posts video of himself watching Carabao Cup semi-final in hope of late winner

Terry, who captained Chelsea during their most successful era, took to TikTok on Tuesday night with the intention of celebrating a late comeback against their London rivals. With the Blues trailing 3-2 on aggregate in stoppage time at the Emirates, Terry began filming himself in his living room, urging his former team to find a goal that would force extra time.
What was intended to be a passionate display of support quickly turned into a viral moment of schadenfreude for opposition fans. Instead of a Chelsea miracle, Terry captured the exact moment Arsenal broke away, with Havertz scoring in the 97th minute to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory and send the Gunners to Wembley.