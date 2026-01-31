Arsenal dealt significant blow as Bukayo Saka pulls up injured & has to be replaced in Gunners' starting XI shortly before kick-off against Leeds

The injury to Saka provides Madueke with a chance to impress and see if he can stamp his place back in the starting line-up. The former Chelsea man has shone when deputising for Saka, but he is still waiting on his first Premier League goal of the season. Madueke has been on form in Europe, scoring three goals in four games, with a brace away at Club Brugge his best performance of the season.

The Gunners will miss Saka, who has been their most important player since first breaking into the side as a teenager at full-back. The winger has developed into one of the best attacking players in the world and Arsenal are not as good a side without him in their ranks. However, the statistics suggest that perhaps the Gunners are not too weakened by the absence of their star attacker.

As per BBC Sport, the Gunners have averaged 2.1 points a game with Saka in the side and have a 58.7% win record. This contrasts with 1.9 points a game without the forward, with the Gunners still taking maximum points in 53.3% of those games.

