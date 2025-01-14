Arsenal accused of 'crapping themselves' in Premier League title race with Liverpool as ex-Gunners star blasts 'mediocre' Martin Odegaard & Declan Rice
Arsenal stand accused of “crapping themselves” in another Premier League title race, with William Gallas slamming several “mediocre” Gunners.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Narrowly missed out in back-to-back campaigns
- Inconsistency threatening to undo more good work
- Arteta considered to be in need of reinforcements