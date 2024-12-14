Arne Slot in trouble! Liverpool boss set to be handed touchline ban after raging at referee during Fulham clash

Getty Images SportMitchell FrettonArne Slot in trouble! Liverpool boss set to be handed touchline ban after raging at referee during Fulham clashLiverpool vs FulhamA. SlotLiverpoolFulhamPremier LeagueTottenhamArne Slot will serve a touchline ban against Tottenham next Sunday after picking up his third yellow card during the Fulham game. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSlot to be handed touchline ban Booked for raging at referee during Fulham matchWill miss Spurs game after third yellow cardFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱