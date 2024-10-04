Liverpool v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Arne Slot makes hilarious 'stupid manager' claim as he reveals opinion on Jurgen Klopp's hated 12:30pm kick-offs for Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he is unphased by Jurgen Klopp's dreaded Saturday 12:30pm kick-offs following a European tie.

  • Liverpool play Palace early on Saturday
  • Comes a few days after UCL match against Bologna
  • Slot less angered by timing than Klopp
