'It's not the first time!' - Arne Slot explains why he has dropped Mo Salah from Liverpool XI as Reds aim to arrest crisis against West Ham

Salah delivered an anonymous performance in the home defeat by PSV and after the match Kop legend Carragher tore into the Liverpool forward.

Carragher told CBS Sports: “I'm angry with the players, if I'm being totally honest, I'm really angry with the players. But it does get to a stage with any manager at any club — I always use this word — untenable, where it almost feels like it can't go on any longer. I'm not quite there yet, personally in terms of the manager, but I know a lot of supporters will be. I've had a lot of time to think about it, because I knew the game was over well before the final whistle. I think what you see now is, Liverpool in 2018 under (Jurgen) Klopp starts this sort of journey being a great team, and then Slot comes in, and we're now seven or eight years later.

Carragher added: "The catalyst for Liverpool at the very start of that run was Alisson, van Djik and Salah. Alisson's injured a lot now, so he doesn't play so much, but you're watching van Djik now, not the same player, and Mo Salah looks like his legs have gone. I don't like criticising them, and I think some of the criticism of them this season as players has been harsh. You’re always looking for your leaders in your team to step up when things are not going well.”

And speaking to talkSPORT, Reds hero Souness said: "How long have we got?. He's been an absolute superstar. This is the nicest thing I can say about Salah, he's been the go-to man for the last seven years. If you're picking an all-time Liverpool eleven, he's one of the first names on the team sheet. I think it's his brother that's turned up this season."