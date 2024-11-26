WATCH: Arne Slot laughs at terribly cringe Christmas joke as Liverpool boss sees funny side before Champions League showdown with Real Madrid
Arne Slot was in stitches at a cringe Christmas joke that hit the Liverpool boss' funny bone before their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid.
- Slot has had sensational start at Liverpool
- Festive jingles being belted out for him
- Had hearty laugh listening to it from reporter