'They're so intense' - Arne Slot impressed by Bournemouth and admits Liverpool 'had to play to the top of our abilities' to extend lead at top of Premier League to nine points thanks to Mo Salah genius
Arne Slot was impressed by an "intense" Bournemouth side and admitted that Liverpool "had to play to the top of their abilities" to beat the Cherries.
- Liverpool churned out a difficult 2-0 victory
- Mo Salah made the difference in the evening
- Slot lavished praise on Bournemouth & Iraola